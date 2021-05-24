We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William cannot hide his embarrassment after a cheeky admirer asks him for a kiss.

It’s not the first time, Prince William gets embarrassed easily as he was left red-faced as during a trip to Thorpe Park in the ’90s Prince William was ‘left embarrassed’ by his mum Princess Diana.

But this recent spur of the moment request caught the Duke of Cambridge off-guard. It comes after Prince William shared a snap of him receiving his Covid jab and fans were distracted by how hunky he looked.

Prince William, 36, is currently on a week-long tour of Scotland was forced to politely fend off advances from a care home resident Betty Magee, 96, when she asked him for a kiss on the cheek.

The great-grandmother and ex-servicewoman stole the Prince’s attention and he joked, “You are making me blush”.

But what did Betty exactly say to make the prince react that way? Well, as the duke sat down at her table in a marquee in the grounds of the care home, Betty declared, “It’s customary in these parts to give a lady a kiss on the cheek.”

Stumped with how best to respond to her advances, William, who has been married to Duchess Kate for 10 years, replied, “Oh you are sweet. You’ll make me blush.”

But unwilling to let the prince slip away, Betty persisted, asking him to give her a peck, and William was pictured laughing before he covered his face in mock embarrassment.

As Prince William, who is dad to Prince George, seven, Charlotte, six, and Louis, three, gets embarrassed, he later made a witty remark to the pensioner who tried once more to secure her dream peck when he returned to her table.

William said, “Betty, I don’t know who is flirting more, me or you. Talking to you makes me blush. Is there whisky in your tea Betty?”

Later Betty, who was accompanied by her granddaughter Kimberly Anderson, 38, explained the reason behind her cheeky request. She said, “I wanted a kiss from a prince. He asked how old I was and I told him I had just had my 96th birthday and I just asked him for a kiss. He said he couldn’t and then I reached out and stroked his cheek.

“I could go for him in a good way. He is a bit of all right,” she added.

His wife Kate is expected to join Prince William today (Monday) for the rest of the trip and it looks like she will be needed to keep his army of female fans in check.