Prince William has opened up on his bittersweet connection to Scotland as he makes romantic tribute to wife Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Cambridge explained his family’s ‘deep’ connection with the country.

Prince William has revealed his bittersweet connection to Scotland as he pays romantic tribute to his wife Kate Middleton during his latest royal visit.

The Duke of Cambridge is amid a week-long tour of Scotland and during his recent visit, Prince William has not only recalled the moment he learned of his mother’s death but has shared some of his happiest memories spent in the country.

“Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine,” the Duke told the Scottish Assembly.

Prince William and Kate, who have children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Louis, three, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary earlier this month, and he continued, “Needless to say the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.

“George, Charlotte, and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too.”

And William wasn’t afraid to spill some details of his fond university days as a student at the University of St Andrews in Fife where both he and Kate studied.

He said, “I spent four very happy and formative years studying in St Andrews, the town and the students left me alone to get on with student life, allowing me to share their freedoms – and their pubs.

“Scotland is incredibly important to me and will always have a special place in my heart. I’ve been coming to Scotland since I was a small boy.”

He went on to touch on his childhood memories as he recalled the many activities and time spent with his grandmother the Queen, grandfather Prince Philip, who recently died aged 99, and father Prince Charles.

“As I grew up I saw how my grandmother relishes every minute she spends here and my father is never happier than in walking among the hills.

“My childhood was full of holidays having fun in the fresh air, swimming in lochs, family barbecues with my grandfather in command, and yes the odd midge.”

Kate joined William for the remainder of the trip