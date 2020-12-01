We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has accidentally revealed her favourite emojis, and it turns out she’s a big fan of the cucumber and swearing face!

In her recent Early Years video, Kate Middleton quickly flashed her iPhone 10 to the camera, while thanking followers who sent in questions for her “with wonderful emojis attached to them,” which is when she showed off her own most-used emojis.

Kate’s number one emoji appeared to be two girls holding hands, commonly used to signify friendship, and the pineapple emoji followed in second place – but, surprisingly, the swearing face emoji featured!

The cucumber emoji also made an appearance – which could be used to signify her and the Duke of Cambridge’s love of healthy eating – as well as the purple alien and vomiting emoji.

The person bowing was also one of Kate’s most-used emojis – which may possibly be one she sends to The Queen!

In the video, the Duchess confessed she’d like to “ask the experts” when it comes to advice on her children’s tantrums.

Kate shares three children – Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five and two-year-old Prince Louis – with her husband, Prince William. And despite their royal titles, it appears the trio still suffer temper tantrums just like everyone else.

In response to the question, “How do you manage temper tantrums in your household,” she said, “Yes, that’s a hard one.”

She then laughed and added, “I’d also like to ask the experts myself”.

It’s been a difficult year for parents up and down the country, with the global pandemic forcing children to be homeschooled during lockdown.

Video of the Week

But what was it like homeschooling in the Cambridge household?

Opening up on royal life in quarantine, Kate revealed, “The children have got such stamina.

“You pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day—they’ve had a lovely time, but it’s amazing how much you can cram into a day, that’s for sure.”