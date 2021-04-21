We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton reportedly had “set her heart on” a particularly sweet baby name for a little boy, but it wasn’t either of the first names she and Prince William chose for their sons.

Kate Middleton is well known for her inspirational parenting style and is a devoted mother to her and Prince William’s three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Each of the Cambridge children were given regal and popular baby names, particularly Prince George who is third in the royal line of succession.

Not only is George a traditional choice for a future king, but it’s thought to be a special tribute to King George VI. The Queen is no doubt very touched that one of her ten great-grandchildren bears her father’s name.

However whilst George certainly suits the young prince, it seems that Kate previously had “set her heart on” a totally different name for a son.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously revealed in Vanity Fair that Kate’s original name preference was actually ‘Alexander’.

“Although Kate apparently suspected it was a boy and had set her heart on the name Alexander, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn”, Katie claimed.

“Kate was reported to have affectionately referred to her bump as “our little grape” while she was pregnant, and there was a flurry of betting on possible names.”

But whilst the couple eventually opted to go for George Alexander Louis, incorporating ‘Alexander’ as a middle name, it seems Kate and William also developed an especially adorable nickname for him.

As reported by The Mirror, they gave George the nickname PG Tips, like the popular tea brand, because of his initials P and G for Prince George.

This is later understood to have evolved into simply ‘Tips’ as a shortened version.

How adorable!