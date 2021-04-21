We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer has shared a personal family portrait and royal fans are all saying the same thing about its uncanny resemblance to a royal relative.

Charles, Earl Spencer, the younger brother of Princess Diana, often takes to social media to share deeply personal insights into his family and their magnificent home, Althorp House.

It is here where he and Diana grew up and his daughter, Lady Amelia Spencer, has revealed her plans to marry at the Northamptonshire home.

Earlier this year he shared a sweet photo on Mother’s Day in tribute to his mother Frances. The Earl also previously gave fans a glimpse at the family portraits which hang above Althorp House’s staircase – including one of Diana.

Now Charles has posted another rare family portrait on Instagram – and fans are all saying the same thing about its remarkable resemblance to someone very familiar.

In his caption alongside the stunning charcoal portrait, Charles wrote: ‘My grandmother, Cynthia – captured in charcoal by Sargent, in 1919, the year in which she married my grandfather.

‘A very well-liked and respected figure locally, her presence is still felt: the local hospice is named “Cynthia Spencer Hospice” in her memory. She died in 1972.’

This heartfelt drawing certainly captures a sense of his grandmother, but fans were quick to excitedly point out just how alike Cynthia and Princess Diana looked.

‘I see Lady Diana❤️ ‘ one wrote, whilst another agreed, commenting, ‘Your sisters carry her resemblance 😍 ‘.

A fellow Instagram user declared: ‘Nice portrait. Princess Diana is very similar to your grandmother.’

Whilst another person even discussed how Cynthia and Diana’s similarities went far beyond their appearance.

‘Diana looks a lot like her’, they wrote. ‘I read that she did a lot of charity and was dubbed the angel in hospitals in her town. And I read that Diana was inspired by her since she was a kid’.

This summer there is a planned unveiling of a memorial statue of Princess Diana. Her youngest son Prince Harry, who could be king one day, has now reportedly returned to his new LA home following Prince Philip’s funeral.

However, it’s believed he will be traveling back to the UK to join Prince William for this poignant occasion.

The unveiling is due to take place on July 1, which would have been the Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday.