We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton is being lined up to take on a new role and if it goes ahead she will break royal history.

Kate Middleton is wanted as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards to replace Prince Andrew who was stripped of his military titles.

The Duchess of Cambridge would be the first appointed female colonel in the regiment’s 366-year history if the appointment goes ahead.

This royal news comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new royal rival as relative becomes their competition.

Kate Middleton is being lined up to take over from Prince Andrew as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards after he was stripped of his military titles.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to be the first choice for the new role after reports the Grenadier Guards want Kate to hold the honorary role.

It comes after the Duke of York lost his honorary position after the Queen stripped him of his HRH title, military and charitable affiliations and banished him from using social media as he continues his legal battle to fight a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him in the US.

Virginia Giuffre, 38, is suing Andrew, 61, in the US for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She claims she was trafficked by his friend Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted paedophile, to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 and a minor under US law. Andrew has denied the allegations.

The role of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards was returned to Her Majesty by default but it’s understood that senior officials want the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, to take on the position.

A senior source in the Grenadier Guards told The Times, “From straw polling through the ranks, they would all love it to be Kate.

“We all admire the way she has fitted in and behaved, she never seems to put a foot wrong.”

A military source told the publication the name of the new colonel was due to have been announced on Monday but it was delayed.

The source said it ‘wasn’t the Duchess of Cambridge’, but claimed the fact that the announcement was not made means they ‘have been thinking about it again’.

The Grenadier Guards were formed in 1656 by King Charles II, and since then they have fought in almost every major campaign of the British Army, including the Napoleonic, Crimean, Boer, First, and Second World Wars.

Over the years, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh was a colonel before he retired from public life in 2017 and this honorary role was then passed on to Prince Andrew who clung on to this position after he first stepped back from official duties in 2019.

You can watch a documentary of the Grenadier Guards below…

The Grenadier Guards are expected to be involved in the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations.