Prince Charles and Prince William are said to be ‘furious’ with Prince Anrew, amid reports they were involved in advising the Queen to strip him of his royal patronages and military titles.

Prince Charles and Prince William were reportedly involved in talks with the Queen to strip Andrew of his royal title and military honours.

The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Cambridge are said to be furious with the Duke of York for “crossing a red line”.

Prince Charles and Prince William are understood to have played a part in the Queen’s decision-making over stripping Prince Andrew of his royal patronages and military titles.

News broke that Prince Andrew had been stripped of his military titles and the use of HRH after it was reported that he faces US civil action over sexual assault allegations – claims he has consistently denied.

Prince Andrew’s bid to have Virginia Giuffre’s civil case against him scrapped was dismissed by a US judge this week.

Virginia claims that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew by convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, when she was 17. Andrew has consistently denied the allegations.

Following the news, Buckingham Palace released an official statement to confirm Prince Andrew has been stripped of his royal titles, patronages and military honours.

“With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen,” the announcement said.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

And while the Queen attributed to the actions of removing his title, it’s unlikely that she made the decision without consulting other senior members of the royal family.

Nicholas Witchell, a royal correspondent for the BBC, believes that the Prince of Wales and his son, the Duke of Cambridge, had a hand in advising the Queen to strip his privileges.

Speaking on BBC News at Ten, he said, “I think we can detect the hands of Charles and William in all of this.

“It would be very odd if the Queen was not consulting them – was not taking their council – particularly in the absence of the Duke of Edinburgh.

“They will be concerned, I’m sure, for Andrew at a human level, but they are very much more concerned for the reputation of the institution.

“Andrew’s position regarding the regiments was plainly untenable, he has agreed, we’re told, not to use the styling of HRH anymore and he will fight this case as a private citizen.”

Royal commentator, Angela Levin, told The Sun that Prince Charles and Prince William are “furious with Prince Andrew” for overstepping a huge “red line”.

She explained, “If the Queen asked Prince Charles and Prince William they would have been very firm, Prince William and Prince Charles have been absolutely furious with him bringing the Royal Family into disrepute.

“Whatever he may or may not have done he certainly was a friend of Epstein and invited him to parties, royal parties when they knew he had been accused of having relationships with underage girls.

“So there’s no doubt about that. I would imagine that this time the Queen would also listen to her aides. But she also has strong views so if she didn’t want to do it, she wouldn’t have done it – she obviously felt they’d crossed a red line.”

Prince Charles is next in line to the throne, followed by Prince William when it comes to the royal line of succession.

And the Palace comments come as Prince Andrew faces a court showdown after a New York judge ruled Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him could go ahead.

And according to the Mirror, Prince William reportedly met the monarch in her private quarters at Windsor Castle to decide the future of Prince Andrew’s titles.

Sources told the publication, the conversation decided the “axe should swiftly fall” on Prince Andrew’s royal career.

Mr Witchell continued, “For Andrew this must be devastating, the last bits of superstructure, of framework, around him for the last 40 years have been taken away.”