Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a new royal rival after relative becomes competition after launching their own podcast.

Princess Eugenie is set to take on two of her closest allies the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when she launches her own podcast.

Podcasts are a new way for the royals to reach out to a wider audience and Eugenie revealed she’d be doing her own just weeks after the Sussexes signed a £110 million Spotify deal.

This royal news comes as Prince Andrew’s fury after Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s taxpayer funded security scrapped by Prince Charles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at risk of a new royal rival as cousin Princess Eugenie becomes their competition by launching her own podcast.

The royal mum announced she would be recording her own podcast series with charity The Anti-Slavery Collective this year and it comes just months after Harry and Meghan signed their £110 million Spotify deal.

The Sussexes are yet to release any new material on their podcast and it looks like Princess Eugenie might beat them to it this year with her latest offering.

While Harry and Meghan’s podcast is linked to their Archewell Foundation charity, Princess Eugenie founded her charity five years ago with her best friend Julia de Boinville – who she attended both school and university – with the aim of raising awareness of modern slavery as a “global pandemic”.

The news was shared via her charity newsletter, with a snap of them recording the podcast while sitting on a sofa.

The image was accompanied by a caption that read, ‘We were so excited to begin recording our long-awaited podcast this year, due to be released in 2022 so stay tuned!’

An official launch date for the podcast series is yet to be confirmed.

Princess Eugenie’s new venture comes after reports she and sister Princess Beatrice were ‘devastated’ as Prince Andrew ‘ruins their chances of royal promotion’.

She will be juggling motherhood with the recordings as Princess Eugenie is a mum to 11-month-old baby August, with husband Jack Brooksbank.

It is hoped Eugenie’s podcast arrives in the coming months.

It has been more than a year since Prince Harry and Meghan released their New Year podcast, in which the couple’s eldest child Archie made a brief appearance too, as he wished listeners a ‘Happy New Year’, while his parents laughed good-naturedly.

Since then, Harry and Meghan haven’t produced another minute of content for their Archewell Audio series.

Below is a clip of why Princess Eugenie set up the charity…

Princess Eugenie confirmed, “We are developing a podcast with Freedom United and we have a speaker series called Tech Tackles Trafficking (TTT)”

Given that Princess Eugenie is not officially a working royal, she has fewer restrictions on what she can do without The Firm’s permission. For example, she and her sister Princess Beatrice are both able to pursue their own careers – Eugenie works as an art gallery director, while Beatrice works at tech firm Afiniti.