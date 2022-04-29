We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A royal author claims that the monarchy would ‘crumble’ without ‘modern’ Kate Middleton, as the Duchess continues to grow in confidence and excel within the Firm.

Tina Brown, author of ‘The Palace Papers’ claims that if Kate ever wanted to step back as a senior royal, much like Harry and Meghan, the monarchy would fall apart.

During an interview with Page Six, Brown explained, “If for any reason, she thought like Meghan, ‘I’m out of here, I can do much better,’ it would be a disaster.”

Video of the Week

She continued saying the monarchy “would, I think, crumble at the moment without her because she’s the only modern, beautiful woman who’s well-educated, substantial in herself, who’s actually wanting to commit herself to the rigors of this institution. Not many young women could do that.”

This comes as Kate’s ‘perfect image’ has been praised as she takes on more royal duties and titles, following the Sussexes’ move to LA.

Experts claim that she is now ‘ready for her royal destiny’ of one day becoming Queen, after thriving on numerous solo trips this year. She and her husband Prince William have also been stepping up to take a more leading role within the family, following the Queen’s recent health scares.

Kate’s role will become ever more crucial as the Palace is also gearing up for the release of Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, later this year. The content of which has been tipped to ‘shake the monarchy to its core’ and land them with a PR crisis.