Prince Harry has a “lot to say” and his upcoming bombshell memoir is likely to send major waves through the royal family, according to a royal source.

Prince Harry’s memoir was announced as part of a four-book deal predicted to be released later this year—and a royal source warns that the Duke of Sussex hasn’t “gone soft”.

The memoir promises to be a ‘truthful and wholly accurate’ account of his life, with many fearing the firm will be in the firing line

Prince Harry is believed to be gearing up to release his ‘tell-all’ memoir that has reportedly left the royal family despairing over its contents. Now a friend of the Prince is said to have revealed that his upcoming revelations will “shake the Monarchy to its core”.

The memoir was announced as part of a four-book deal and has reportedly left the Queen feeling very anxious, especially in regards to Camilla, who has just been announced as future Queen Consort.

Now a friend of Harry’s has reportedly told the Mirror that “he’s got a lot to say” in regards to his father’s relationship with Camilla, and marriage to his mother, Princess Diana.

The source said, “Although tensions have eased between the two of them over the years, it was more for a show of unity than a close relationship.

“There were big problems at the start but as Harry and his brother William aged and matured, things got better and they can now co-exist as adults. They were never close with her and they still aren’t.”

Speaking more on the memoir, they added, “It will be a really intimate take on his feelings about his family and what has gone in the breakdown of the relationship.

“If they [the royal family] think that he’s gone soft, then they are mistaken. Just wait for the book to come out because that will shake the monarchy to the core.”