Kate Middleton reportedly appeared “more confident” as she thrived on her solo trip to Denmark last month without Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge seemed relaxed throughout her time in Copenhagen.

According to royal biographer Robert Jobson, Kate was “probably more confident” undertaking these engagements alone than when Prince William joins her.

She might have returned from her solo trip to Copenhagen a week ago, but Kate Middleton’s wonderful interactions with adults and kids alike are still getting people talking. Kate let loose at work during a visit to the LEGO Foundation PlayLab, which sparked “jealousy” at home amongst her kids who longed to go there too. Whilst the Duchess of Cambridge showcased “girl power at its finest” when she met up with Queen Margrethe and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

As a senior member of The Firm, Kate has a packed schedule of solo and joint royal engagements. Now it’s been claimed by a royal biographer that Kate seemed even “more confident” on her own in Denmark than when she’s accompanied by Prince William.

As reported by The Mirror, biographer Robert Jobson previously told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat that on the Denmark trip Kate really “came out of herself” and thrived. Her ultra-relaxed approach is something he suggested could’ve been inspired by her travelling solo.

He alleged, “Kate seemed more relaxed without William, who can be a bit fussy when he’s on royal jobs. The fact that she went down that slide, I’m not sure she necessarily would have done that if he was there.”

Robert went on to express his belief that if anything, Kate was “more confident” than when she and her husband are on joint engagements.

“She was on good form, all smiles, very confident. Probably more confident than when she’s alongside William. She spoke very well. I thought she really came out of herself when she was there,” the biographer claimed.

Since Kate and William’s love story began, she’s been observed growing in confidence and some people have even remarked upon signs that Kate is “no pushover” behind-the-scenes. Whilst on the Cambridges’ first day out after Christmas in 2022 Kate got hands-on with William in an adorable appearance that body language expert Darren Stanton believes showed how “comfortable” they are with one another.

“This can be taken as a show of strength as the pair are happy to operate as individuals despite attending events as a pair,” he added, reflecting on how they kept a “subtle” distance from each other at times but had the same posture.

Kate Middleton showing confidence as an individual on a solo trip and in joint engagements is lovely to see as she prepares for her future role as Queen.