Kate Middleton ‘ready’ for her royal destiny as she aspires to do it ‘properly’

Kate Middleton has been compared to the Queen by a royal expert who’s suggested the Duchess is “ready” for her royal “destiny”.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to have “willingly” taken on a more prominent role in the Royal Family over the years.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward has suggested that Kate Middleton is like the Queen when she was a Princess.

In the years since Kate Middleton and Prince William’s love story began, the Duchess of Cambridge has been observed growing in confidence. From the sign that Kate’s “no pushover” behind the scenes to the way she channelled Queen Victoria and the Queen, she’s been forging an impressive path in the Royal Family. Now as the Duchess prepares to mark the 11th anniversary of her officially joining the family, it’s been suggested she’s fully “ready” for her royal “destiny”.

Discussing her impression of Kate’s rise to prominence royal expert Ingrid Seward has suggested that the Duchess has “very willingly” embraced an enhanced role.

Though always an important member of The Firm, Ingrid spoke to the Evening Standard about just how significant Kate’s role has become.

“There’s no one else to take on the royal workload — and Kate has very willingly stepped into that role,” Ingrid claimed, remarking on the future Queen Consort’s ability to rise to a challenge.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepped back”, the Cambridges have been more important than ever when it comes to undertaking engagements and supporting the Queen. But Ingrid also believes that Kate is already learning to be a little selective as she hopes to make a genuine “difference” with the patronages and projects she champions.

She suggested, “Kate won’t just take on anything — it has to be something that really interests her, where she feels she can make a difference.”

This was recently highlighted when Kate thrived on a solo trip to Denmark where she learnt more about the country’s approach to early childhood development, a huge passion of hers.

And when it comes to her journey as part of the Royal Family, Ingrid believes Kate’s following in the Queen’s footsteps. Comparing the pair, the expert suggested that the Duchess of Cambridge has fully accepted what will one day be expected of her as Queen – something Ingrid claimed the late Princess Diana wasn’t as ready to do.

“I would compare her to a young Princess Elizabeth,” she stated. “Kate has always known her destiny and is ready for it now – unlike Diana, who shied away from it and never wanted it. She has understood her role from the beginning and made it her ambition to do it properly.”

If Ingrid’s perceptions are anything to go by, then Kate Middleton could already be “properly” prepared and aware of all the requirements that accompany her royal “destiny” as the wife of the future King. Throughout her time in the royal spotlight the Duchess of Cambridge has certainly shown her commitment to her extensive responsibilities as a senior royal.

And as Her Majesty celebrates her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Kate will likely continue to learn from her and be inspired by her remarkable reign as she prepares for the years ahead.