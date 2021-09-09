We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton's rare 'sexy' comment about her husband Prince William is uncovered by lipreader.

Kate Middleton made a rare ‘sexy’ comment about her husband Prince William’s appearance when they were dating.

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted whispering the comment to someone during Prince William’s RAF passing out parade in 2006.

Kate Middleton made a rare ‘sexy’ comment about the way Prince William looked in uniform, according to a lipreader.

The Duchess of Cambridge was caught whispering cheeky comments about her husband when she attended Sandhurst with her family back in 2006.

Kate supported Prince William – who was her boyfriend at the time – by attending his RAF graduation alongside her parents Carole and Michael Middleton. And they joined the royals who were all collected to celebrate William’s big day.

But during part of the ceremony, Kate was spotted making unexpected remarks about Prince William.

Speaking on the Royal Wives documentary, created by True Royalty, the professional lipreader recalled what Kate said, “I love him in uniform, he’s so, so sexy.”

It’s unknown who the love-struck royal was whispering the comment to at the time.

And royal journalist Rebecca English, revealed on the Channel 5 documentary William & Kate: Too Good To Be True that Kate showed royal qualities even before she went on to marry William.

“We hadn’t expected Kate and her family to turn up, and myself and a number of photographers and journalists were all standing on a press stand together.

“Suddenly out of the corner of her eye we saw Kate and her mother and father being ushered down to the front of the seating.”

She added, “I remember turning to the person next to me and saying that’s it, it’s a done deal. This woman is going to be our future Queen.”

Prince William is expected to make an appearance on Prince Philip’s tribute documentary alongside brother Prince Harry and father Prince Charles, celebrating the Duke of Edinburgh’s life which is to air on BBC One at 9pm on 22nd September.