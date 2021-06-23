We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has paid tribute to her daughter Princess Charlotte as she got creative during a visit to the Natural History Museum to learn about their Urban Nature Project.

Kate Middleton has paid tribute to Princess Charlotte’s love of something very surprising during a recent royal visit. Princess Charlotte, who celebrated her sixth birthday last month, and Kate are known to be very close. So much so, that it seems Charlotte has picked up a sweet habit from her mother, to the delight of royal fans. Whilst some have said their matching mum-daughter outfits are turning Charlotte into an adorable mini-Middleton.

Now Kate has turned her hand to crafting during her latest royal outing – and she made one of her daughter’s favourite things. The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Natural History Museum on June 22 to learn more about their Urban Nature Project.

This is designed to inspire the next generation to care for the natural world and is part of the museum’s work to transform their Wildlife Garden into a hub for urban biodiversity.

It was here that Kate joined schoolchildren and threw herself into a variety of fun nature activities. This included a very special craft project – spider-making! In photographs and videos taken during this wonderful visit, the Duchess can be seen creating a spider out of a pine cone, with furry pipe-cleaner legs.

Whilst this was undoubtedly a fun activity for all involved, it likely had an extra special meaning for Kate as spiders are known to be one of Charlotte’s favourite animals.

The Princess, who is fourth in line to the throne, took part in a Q&A with Sir David Attenborough last year. It was the first time fans had heard the Cambridge kids speak and Charlotte declared: “I like spiders, do you like spiders too?”

And it seems her love of spiders is something Kate has supported, leading to a surprising lockdown hobby. Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously opened up on Kate’s approach to home learning during lockdown to OK! Magazine.

“Kate has been interested in how outdoor learning can benefit children. She got to meet children who had lessons outside and ask how they enjoyed it. She saw the benefit first-hand,” she explained.

“Kate is aware of screen time and tries to limit the children being exposed to too much. When the children have a break, she takes them outside, come rain or shine.”

“Charlotte is a massive fan of spiders and loves looking at them and learning about them,” Katie also disclosed to OK!. “So they go on spider hunts so that she can see them up close and then let them go.”

It’s not known whether or not Kate Middleton took her pine cone spider back with her to Kensington Palace or if it will be put to good use at the Wildlife Garden.

Either way, this craft project is something Princess Charlotte would likely love to recreate at home!