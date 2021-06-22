We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

James Corden has shared a rare heartbreaking detail about Prince Harry’s life since he and Meghan Markle moved to the US last year.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s “tell-all” Oprah interview was undoubtedly one of the couple’s most astonishing appearances so far in 2021. Though it was Harry’s solo chat with fellow Brit James Corden on The Late Late Show that first gave fans insight into the Sussexes’ new American life. Harry and Meghan have settled in their new LA home after “stepping back” as senior working royals last year. Since then, their family has grown, with the couple recently welcoming their first daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana.

It was just days after Meghan’s pregnancy with Lilibet was announced that Harry opened up to James Corden in an open top bus interview. Harry, who could be king, shared wonderful details about his family life and when he knew Meghan was “the one”.

He and James enjoyed a spot of LA sight-seeing in a segment that also revealed Meghan’s adorable nickname for Harry.

Now James has given a rare comment on Harry’s LA life, saying things haven’t been “easy”. During an interview with US radio host Howard Stern, James was asked about the Sussexes’ move to California.

“I cannot imagine any of it is easy,” he reportedly replied. “But I do not think any person in such a position in his life is easy. I have never really spoken about it to him in depth.”

James later expressed his belief that Harry would likely have been “going through a tough time” after giving up his royal duties.

Whilst the comedian also shared a unique insight into the “real” Duke of Sussex, claiming he’s the one viewers saw happily chatting on The Late Late Show.

“The Harry you saw on the clip we did on the open-top bus, that to me is a great reflection of the person I know,” he explained.

Harry’s light-hearted chat with James came just weeks before he and Meghan’s Oprah interview was broadcast in March. It’s recently been alleged that an “emotional” change inspired Harry to sit down with Oprah after he lost his remaining military titles.

Since the CBS special, there have been rumours of growing distance between the Sussexes and The Firm.

Harry’s relationship with his brother and father has been especially under the spotlight in recent months. And Prince Charles’ recent birthday tribute to Prince William could possibly be seen as a subtle sign that Harry is no longer in his and William’s close fold.

However, Harry did express his desire to work on his relationship with Charles in particular during his and Meghan’s Oprah interview.

“I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship,” Harry declared, after revealing that he will “always love him”.