We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christmas for Kate Middleton, Prince William and the Cambridge kids is going to be very different this year because they won't be spending it with the Queen.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are spending Christmas in a different way this year, in light of the fact they can’t be with the Queen.

The royal family usually all come together at the Sandringham estate for Christmas Day, but the coronavirus pandemic means that can’t happen this year.

This royal news comes after it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to lose their HRH titles soon.

As part of royal tradition, Kate and William plus the rest of the Queen’s family all attend the annual Christmas celebration at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, spending Christmas Day with Her Majesty.

The big day usually includes a hearty breakfast before a church service followed by traditional Christmas lunch and gift giving.

The Queen, Prince Philip, their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and more all come together for the famous get together but this year it won’t be happening.

Like every other family across the UK, the royals will have to sacrifice how they usually do Christmas in order to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

The Queen is having to choose who will be in her Christmas bubble, which will allow her to spend the festive period with two other households.

And it’s believed that the Cambridge family won’t be part of that bubble and are instead thought to be spending Christmas with Duchess Catherine’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, instead.

Kate hasn’t spend Christmas with her family since 2016 and it is rare for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to see the Middleton grandparents over Christmas, usually spending it with their royal grandfather Prince Charles and great grandmother, the Queen.

Video of the Week

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla will be at their Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire for Christmas Day but “expect to have a chance to see The Queen and The DoE at Windsor at some point”, according to a Palace source.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie are set to spend their first Christmas as a family in Los Angeles.

Prince Andrew and his children Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are expected to join with their husbands and mother Sarah Ferguson.