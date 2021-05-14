We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has paid tribute to the late Princess Diana by wearing an outfit inspired by her mother-in-law as she steps out with Prince William on the latest royal outing.

Kate Middleton has worn an outfit inspired by Princess Diana during her recent visit to meet young people in the West Midlands as part of National Mental Health Week.

The Duchess, whose outfits are often a sell-out online, appears to have taken fashion inspiration from the mother-in-law she never met by choosing to wear a style similarly worn by Diana.

Kate, 39, was seen dressed smartly wearing a blue and white polka dot blouse, matching blue trousers, and blazer. But its distinct style, complete with a large white collar, draws on similar outfits worn by Princess Diana for official engagements decades earlier up until her tragic death in 1997.

Diana was often pictured wearing polka dot prints in different colours, on garments ranging from suits and dresses to blouses – many with an eye-catching collar too.

Diana was known for her love of patterns and was often pictured wearing an array of different coloured gowns over her years with the royal family.

And fans will be pleased to see the Duchess keeping Princess Diana’s memory alive with her choice of clothes.

Prince William, 38, and Kate have been visiting different youth centres as part of a series of events to mark the UK’s national Mental Health Awareness week, which is now in its 21st year.

As part of the visits, they took part in archery, gardening, table tennis, and completing some artwork with the youngsters.

But it’s not the only time Kate has channelled Diana’s love of polka. Kate visited the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London in 2013 wearing a white dress with black polka dots similar to one worn by the Victor Edelstein dress Diana wore to awards a prize to Prince Charles’ polo manager in 1987.

Kate has also given subtle nods in Princess Diana’s memory – particularly when it comes to colour outfits worn for key events such as the birth of her children. Kate notably wore a red dress with a white collar for the birth of Prince Louis in 2018, and rewind to when Princess Diana stood on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital cradling her newborn son Prince Harry back in 1984.

Later this year, Prince William and Prince Harry are due to reunite for a special statue memorial to mark their late mother’s 60th birthday.

But there’s a sad reason why brother Harry might pull out of the memorial visit which will take place in July.