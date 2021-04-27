We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry is expected to pull out of Princess Diana's memorial trip after he was left 'shocked' by the 'frosty reception' he got from the Royal Family at Prince Philip's funeral, a royal expert has claimed.

Prince Harry is expected to pull out of his late mother Princess Diana’s memorial visit which had been planned for 1st of July.

The Duke of Sussex is due to jet into the UK later this summer to attend a memorial where a bronze statue of his beloved mother will be erected in her memory – recognising the positive impact she had in the UK and around the world, it will also celebrate what would have been her 60th birthday and to mark the 20th anniversary of her tragic death.

But despite Prince Harry and William breaking the ice at their grandfather’s funeral, which was followed by a heartbreaking reality of returning home for Harry, royal experts believe Prince Harry will want to avoid another awkward encounter with his family.

Russell Myers told talkRADIO, “Some quarters of the family did give him a frosty reception and perhaps that did shock him somewhat. I’m wondering whether he received a very, very cold reception? I read that some quarters of the royal family literally just blocked him and didn’t even talk to him.”

Prince Harry previously revealed his mother’s death left a ‘huge hole’ as he writes emotional foreword for a new book, and Mr Myers has questioned whether the Duke would want to put himself in that situation again, and added, “I think he may have been a bit shocked by the cool reception he got from his family, which begs the question, will he come back for the unveiling of the Diana memorial with his brother in July? Or will he pull out of that?”

The commissioned statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace and is expected to see brothers Prince Harry and Prince William reunite for a second time following the ‘fall out’ that came after the Oprah Winfrey interview.

Prince Harry admitted that Prince Charles had stopped taking his phone calls when he left his place in the royal spotlight and revealed that he and Meghan had been forced to use money he inherited from Princess Diana in order to start their new life in America.

But while Mr Myers said, “I’m told he is still committed to coming. Both camps are. Certainly Kate and William will welcome him if he wants to come back.”

He had reservations over whether Harry would use the impending birth of his second child as a ‘convenient excuse’ not to ‘face the family’ and instead stay at home in LA with his wife Meghan Markle, their son Archie, one, and their second child, a baby girl when she arrives.

The bronze statue is the latest update on the set of fitting tributes to the late princess, following the twentieth anniversary of her death a couple of years ago. It was also recently announced that a blue plaque will be set up outside her former flat in Earl’s Court, where she lived before marrying Prince Charles in 1981.