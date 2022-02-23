Kate Middleton showcases ‘girl power at its finest’ with new royal trio

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton showcased “girl power at its finest” with a new royal trio during her solo trip to Denmark and fans can’t get enough of these “inspirational women”.

The Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with Queen Margrethe and Crown Princess Mary during her trip to Denmark this month.

Fans dubbed this “girl power at its finest” as they expressed their delight at seeing “3 Queens” come together.

As a senior member of The Firm, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge has consistently delighted fans with her warmth and kindness. Though the Queen’s granddaughter-in-law took this to the next level during her recent trip to Denmark as Kate let loose at work, enjoying a playful go on a slide in heels and a bold red blazer. Whilst things took a candid turn as Kate said she’s “broody” and joked that Prince William “worries” about her wanting another child.

Now Kate, who is visiting Denmark to learn more about the country’s approach to early childhood development, has teamed up with Crown Princess Mary and Queen Margrethe to celebrate two astonishing anniversaries. And it’s got fans declaring, “Girl power”!

The Duchess of Cambridge set up The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood last year and has visited the Børnemuseet children’s museum and the LEGO Foundation PlayLab so far during her trip. Alongside these important engagements, Kate also found time to meet up with Crown Princess Mary and Queen Margrethe at Christian IX’s Palace.

Posting about the visit on social media, Kate thanked the royals for their “warm welcome” as the caption explained she had joined them to celebrate two Jubilees.

This year not only marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the UK, but also Queen Margrethe’s Golden Jubilee in Denmark. And the regal trio have received huge support from fans who were left inspired by these incredible women.

“Girl power at its finest 😍” one fan declared excitedly after seeing Kate, Mary and Margrethe beaming alongside each other in Copenhagen.

This sense of delight was shared by someone else, who wrote simply, “2 inspirational women”, as they remarked upon the stunning pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess at Christian IX’s Palace.

Meanwhile, even more people reflected on the unique position the three women occupy and their significant connection, with one person declaring, “3 stunning Queens👑👑👑”.

Another replied adoringly, “So lovely to see a Monarch with two future Queens together 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Both Kate and Mary are set to become Queens themselves one day and whilst they’ll be Queen Consorts as the wives of Kings and Margrethe is Queen Regnant, the influence and responsibilities they have will become even more immense.

Already reports have suggested that Prince William and Kate are “taking the lead” in the Royal Family. Whilst a very important upcoming visit could show a sign that the Cambridges are ‘preparing’ for their future roles after Prince Charles becomes King.

As she faces a future full of huge responsibilities, it’s lovely to think that Kate Middleton is forging a bond with fellow Queen-to-be Crown Princess Mary as well as Queen Margrethe as a royal trio.