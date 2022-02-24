We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton reportedly sparked “jealousy” at home as she got candid during her work trip to Denmark without Prince William and their children.

The Duchess of Cambridge admitted her kids were left more than a little “jealous” after learning their mum would be making a special visit without them.

During her trip to Denmark, Kate Middleton visited the LEGO PlayLab – a trip her three kids would no doubt have loved.

Kate Middleton’s solo trip to Denmark has seen her showcase her fun side as she undertook a variety of engagements on a working visit for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The Duchess of Cambridge set up the centre last year and trumped expectations with her “incredible passion” for the early years during her appearance on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020. Stepping out in Copenhagen this week, the Duchess recreated Princess Diana’s go-to look as she learnt more about Denmark’s approach to early childhood development.

Now Kate Middleton has supposedly admitted she sparked “jealousy” at home during her solo work trip after her kids missed out on one particularly exciting visit…

As part of her Copenhagen trip Kate let loose at work as she enjoyed a go on a slide during an official engagement at the LEGO Foundation PlayLab. Located within the University of Copenhagen, the PlayLab is a haven for future early childhood professionals where they can discover how to foster creative environments for children to learn in.

It certainly seemed to get the royal seal of approval from the Duchess. And according to Express.co.uk, Kate even disclosed to students and researchers that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were “very jealous” they didn’t get to join her.

Kate reportedly shared, “My children are very jealous they weren’t coming to see the Lego Foundation. They were like, ‘hang on, there’s Lego and we’re not coming?’

Throughout the Duchess’ Denmark trip her three children have remained in London where they are back at Thomas’s Battersea school after half term. Kate didn’t carry out major engagements during this week and instead she and Prince William are said to have enjoyed a “break” from their demanding roles ahead of Kate’s Denmark trip.

As senior members of The Firm, the Cambridges are no strangers to international tours. And it seems it won’t be long before they jet off on their next joint overseas visit.

“We are so excited to visit Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas next month as we mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee”, the Duke and Duchess declared via their official Twitter account on February 24th. “We can’t wait to meet people in all three countries, celebrate local cultures and understand more about innovative work being done across communities. W & C”.

It’s not yet known whether the Cambridge kids could accompany them. Though given the official nature of the tour and given it takes place during term time, it could be that Kate and William make the trip without their little ones.

If they do, there’s sure to be plenty of exciting moments to tell George, Charlotte and Louis all about when they return!