We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Anne is reportedly highly tipped to take on one of her late father Prince Philip’s prestigious former titles and it would be a truly historic appointment.

Princess Anne is understood to be amongst those in contention to receive Prince Philip’s former title of Captain General Royal Marines. This comes after Prince Harry, who inherited this title from his grandfather in 2017, was stripped of the prestigious military position. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex retained some titles and patronages after they “stepped back” as senior members of the Royal Family.

However, it was revealed earlier this year that these remaining titles and patronages would be redistributed amongst working members of The Firm. Some have suggested that it was this “emotional” change that led to Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah chat.

Whilst this week, it’s been reported that Kate Middleton could take over two of Harry’s rugby patronages.

Now speculation has arisen over who might succeed Harry as Captain General Royal Marines and follow in Prince Philip’s footsteps. Princess Anne is already patron of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and is Commodore-in-Chief of Portsmouth and has supposedly been tipped highly.

The Sunday Times stated that senior military sources allege the Princess Royal was “nailed on” as the next Captain General. The publication added that a source close to her claimed she was “very keen” to take on the role.

If Princess Anne does indeed go on to become the next Captain General Royal Marines, it would make history as the first time a woman has held the post.

It would also be a lovely way for the Princess Royal, who is 15th in line to the throne, to honour and remember her late father. The Duke of Edinburgh held the position for 64 years until he retired from public duties in 2017.

Last month, the Princess Royal revealed another side of Prince Philip on what would’ve been his 100th birthday. Speaking to ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship, she declared, “There were not many people who understood just how broad his interests were and how supportive he was of an astonishingly wide range of organisations.”

It’s not yet known whether Princess Anne will indeed receive the late Duke of Edinburgh’s title as Captain General Royal Marines. However, their close bond and her immense respect for his legacy is clear for all to see.