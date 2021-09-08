We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen reportedly made a special gesture to Kate Middleton when she and Prince William were dating that “speaks volumes” about their close bond.

The Queen is understood to be close to her granddaughter-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge.

According to a royal author, the monarch had “private meetings” with Kate Middleton early on in her relationship with Prince William.

The Queen is said to have had “private meetings” with Kate Middleton back when she and Prince William were dating, something rarely heard of within the Royal Family. The Duke of Cambridge is currently second in line to the throne and is set to follow in his grandmother’s footsteps as monarch in the future, with Kate Middleton as Queen Consort. And it seems in the early years of William and Kate’s relationship, Her Majesty was keen to meet her grandson’s partner.

It was as they got to know each other that the Queen reportedly made a special gesture to Kate Middleton. As reported by Express.co.uk, royal author Robert Jobson claimed in his 2006 book, William’s Princess, that he was informed about “intimate dinners” attended by the two women.

According to the publication, Robert wrote that he’d spoken to a senior Buckingham Palace insider back in 2005 and had begun to “appreciate just how important Kate was” after hearing a story about an occurrence that is unusual within the Royal Family.

“I was told that Kate had had a series of private meetings with the Queen,” he claimed. “The two – joined by William – had had at least two intimate dinners in recent months, and Her Majesty had developed a ‘warm and relaxed relationship’ with her grandson’s girlfriend.”

Robert went on to allege that one of these dinners is thought to have been held at the Queen’s Berkshire home, Windsor Castle. The author also placed great significance on the location choice for this gesture.

He shared, “One of the dinners was said to have taken place at Windsor Castle. This is the Queen’s favourite royal residence and one that she truly regards as home. This was significant in itself.”

The royal source supposedly told the author that the Queen was enjoying getting to know Kate and was “delighted” to see Prince William so happy.

“Her Majesty takes a loving interest in her grandson and heir and she is delighted he is so happy with Kate,” the source explained. “Kate has a wonderfully relaxed manner, and to be so relaxed in the company of the Queen is a good thing. It speaks volumes about how the Queen feels about her.”

The Queen’s reported fondness for spending private time with William and Kate early on in their relationship is a wonderful reflection of their close bond and her interest in her grandson’s future. Since then the couple have gone on to become integral working members of The Firm as well as proud parents to three of the Queen’s great-grandchildren.

They are understood to be incredibly close with the Queen and have recently visited her at Balmoral as she continues to enjoy her annual summer break.