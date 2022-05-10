Kate Middleton’s Manchester earring tribute is heartbreakingly special

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton’s Manchester earring tribute was so special as she and Prince William visited the city for the opening of a poignant new memorial.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have attended the opening of a new memorial to those who lost their lives in the 2017 Manchester Arena terror attack.

For this deeply moving engagement Kate Middleton wore a pair of earrings that symbolise the City of Manchester.

Just hours after Prince William appeared at the State Opening of Parliament, he headed north with Kate Middleton to Manchester. Here they attended the opening of the Glade of Light Memorial Garden as they commemorated the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack in 2017. Twenty two people lost their lives in the attack which took place at an Ariana Grande concert at the arena. The memorial not only pays tribute to those who lost their lives but those who were injured and left deeply affected by what happened.

William and Kate both also attended a service alongside the memorial and even the Duchess earrings were a special tribute to the city of Manchester.

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for re-wearing old favourites, from her £16 Zara dress to her nostalgia-channelling countryside look, and for this important engagement Kate opted to bring out the perfect fashion piece. Kate stepped out in a blue-grey Michael Kors coat with lapel collars and an elegant fit-and-flare design.

But whilst the stunning dress was certainly eye-catching, it was Kate Middleton’s Manchester earrings that really stole the show. These beautiful gold earrings were crafted in the shape of a bee, which has long been associated with Manchester.

The Manchester Worker Bee specifically has been the emblem of the city for over 150 years, according to the Manchester City Council. It reflects the city being a hive of activity and celebrates the strong work ethic of Mancunians.

Kate’s decision to wear bee earrings for this significant appearance is a wonderful additional way to show her immense respect for Manchester. It’s could also be seen as a sign of remembrance for those who lost their lives in the city in the horrific terror attack five years ago.

During the royals’ visit, as reported by Town&Country, William, who is second in line to the throne, also opened up about visiting Manchester in the days after the attack.

“For Catherine and I, it is very important that we are with you here, today. To remember the twenty-two lives so brutally taken,” he began. “To acknowledge the hundreds of lives that were irrevocably changed and to pay tribute to the resilience of this great City.

“I remember only too well the shock and grief on the faces of those I met when I visited Manchester in the days following the atrocity.”

He continued, “As someone who lives with his own grief, I also know that what often matters most to the bereaved is that those we have lost are not forgotten.”

Prince William remarked upon how for both him and Kate, the sense of “comfort” that can be found in remembering those who’ve been lost is one of the reasons they wanted to be there.

“There is comfort in remembering. In acknowledging that, while taken horribly soon, they lived. They changed our lives. They were loved, and they are loved. It is why memorials such as the Glade of Light are so important. Why Catherine and I so wanted to be amongst you today,” he declared.