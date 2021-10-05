We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has stepped out in a Zara dress for her latest royal engagement in London and it’s not the first time she’s wowed in this autumnal outfit.

The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to University College London’s Centre for Longitudinal Studies on October 5th.

For this important engagement, Kate Middleton opted for a £16 Zara dress that she’s previously showcased in Bradford last year.

Kate Middleton was glimpsed re-wearing an old favourite as she visited University College London’s Centre for Longitudinal Studies where she met with early years researchers. The Duchess of Cambridge, who recently wowed fans with her purple suit and was hailed the “ultimate Bond girl” for her No Time To Die premiere outfit, is known for re-wearing beloved clothing pieces throughout her time in The Firm. Now she has worn a very autumnal Zara dress for a second time for a royal engagement.

The dress was reportedly originally priced at £89.99 before being reduced in the sale to a very affordable £15.99. The first time Kate was pictured wearing the check-pattern, midi-length dress was just weeks after her birthday in January 2020 for a visit to Bradford.

During the Cambridges’ visit, they went from outside City Hall to restaurant, MyLahore, which does charitable work in the local community, and Kate was even snapped helping to make delicious yoghurt-based drinks called lassis.

Now, Kate has once again chosen to showcase this affordable Zara classic as she learnt more about UCL’s landmark ‘Children of the 2020s’ study.

This will help provide insights into the most critical aspects of early childhood, as well as illustrate just how important the first five years of life really are.

It will also look into the factors which either support or hinder more positive life outcomes. The Duchess is known for her interest in the Early Years and earlier this year launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood which also hopes to raise awareness of why the first five years of life are so important for our future life outcomes.

For such an important and busy day, Kate’s comfortable, yet stylish, Zara dress was a brilliant choice. Featuring a pleated skirt and cuffed, voluminous sleeves, the dress has a very elegant silhouette.

Whilst the autumnal grey shade of the check pattern and pussy-bow detailing around the neckline adds another layer of detail. Kate paired her Zara dress with simple heels in a complementary shade of warm grey and kept her hair loose and gently curled.

Opting for a magnificent purple suit for the trip, Kate Middleton’s love of re-wearing classic looks such as her Zara dress could suggest that fans might see it again in the no-too-distant future.