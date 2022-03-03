We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton channelled pre-pandemic nostalgia when they recreated one of their favourite countryside looks during their visit to Wales.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wore practical clothes to visit Pant Farm on St David’s Day and it wasn’t the first time they’ve gone for this style.

Just weeks before the UK’s first lockdown in March 2020, the Cambridges wore incredibly similar outfits for their trip to Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge regularly advocate for sustainability and when it comes to their outfits, they’re no exception. Kate is known for re-wearing everything from high street staples like the £16 Zara dress worn for the second time last year to the show-stopping gown that gave fans major déjà vu at the Earthshot Prize Awards just weeks later. Even when it comes to trips further afield, the Duchess often brings out much-loved items and recreated Princess Diana’s go-to look with a recycled red blazer in Denmark.

Now both Kate and William have done it again as they undertook a packed schedule of engagements in Wales and recycled their favourite countryside outfits.

Their visit to mark St David’s Day was a significant one for the couple, whose link to Wales will only grow stronger when Prince Charles becomes King and them Prince and Princess of Wales. During their whirlwind one-day trip Kate and William’s coordinating outfits wowed the crowds and they spent time at family-run Pant Farm, speaking to the owners and their staff members.

Here the senior royals saw first-hand how much the community benefits local businesses and they were appropriately dressed for the farm in practical clothes. Both Kate and William sported what looked to be waxed jackets in earthy green-brown shades, dark jeans and brown walking boots.

Providing comfort and protection from the elements as well as style, this was the perfect choice for their visit. And there was a definite feeling of nostalgia when it came to the Cambridges’ countryside looks which many eagle-eyed fans might remember spotting before.

Back in March 2020, just weeks before the UK’s first lockdown, Kate and William appeared to be wearing virtually identical outfits in Ireland.

Prince William addressed Covid during one of their engagements during the royal visit and few people would’ve suspected then quite what the next two years would look like.

As part of the trip they visited the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre and William’s jacket in particular looks incredibly similar to the one he donned for his Welsh appearance.

In Ireland, Kate opted for knee-high sturdy boots instead of the walking boots she wore in Wales and William appeared to opt for deep blue trousers instead of jeans. Other than these tiny differences, however, it seems the Cambridges found their signature rural style several years ago.

Now Prince William and Kate Middleton know exactly what works for them when it comes to the perfect practical countryside looks. We can’t wait to see if they bring out these timeless outfits again as they prepare for a Jubilee year packed full of engagements and visits.