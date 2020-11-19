Lorraine Kelly hints that Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lorraine Kelly has cheekily hinted that Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second child.

She speculated that the Duchess of Sussex might be expecting during a chat about the latest royal developments on her chat show this morning.

The ITV star speculated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be expecting baby number two during a segment on her self-titled chat show this morning.

During a conversation with royal editor Russell Myers, Lorraine pointed out a specific reason to believe that Meghan may be pregnant right now.

Lorraine and Russell were discussing the news that former Suits star Meghan’s privacy trial against The Mail on Sunday has been pushed back nine months.

The trial date was provisionally set for 11 January 2021 but now a new date is set to be confirmed for autumn 2021 after Meghan’s legal team revealed it needed to be postponed on “confidential grounds”.

“This trial may come to fruition next year after this delay, but she’s also asked to be given a summary judgement in January and we’ll all be watching it as much as we’re watching The Crown I would think,” Russell told Lorraine.

Hinting that a pregnancy could be a reason behind Meghan’s nine month postponement, Lorraine replied, “It’s interesting that you said it’s been delayed for nine months…

“What else can happen in nine months? Hmm?”

“Just putting it out there, that’s all!”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019.

Since then, the family have moved across the pond and are now living in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry recently opened up about his commitment to service in the British Army during a poignant speech.

While discussing the military and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic at virtual veterans fundraiser Stand Up for Heroes, Prince Harry said, “As far as I see it, service is what happens in the quiet and in the chaos. It’s what happens when people aren’t looking and it’s about how we take care of each other every single day.

“[My military] experience changed my life forever and for the better.

“It changed how I viewed sacrifice and service. I was born into a life of duty, but it was during my decade in the army that I committed to a life of service.”