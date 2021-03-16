We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'heading for divorce' her half-sister claims after their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

Samantha Markle believes only ‘counselling’ and ‘honesty’ can save them

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be ‘heading for divorce’ according to the Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister Samantha Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had no relationship with Samantha Markle, but the estranged family member has thrown doubt towards the couple’s future, telling TMZ that only “extensive counselling” and ‘honesty’ can save them following their interview with Oprah.

The couple, who have son Archie, one and another baby, a girl, on the way, told Oprah how happy they both were during their CBS interview. And while there is no evidence to suggest their marriage is in trouble, Samantha has not held back with giving her predictions.

“I see it ending in divorce,” Samantha, who shares dad Thomas Markle with Meghan.

“Unless they get extensive counselling and can agree to work on being honest, to work on apologies to everyone that they’ve damaged in the course of this bull in a China shop, two-year spiel.

“Nothing about this has been honest and the damage to the royals has been massive – especially now.”

Meghan Markle’s sister’s unfounded divorce claims come after Meghan revealed to Oprah that she hasn’t had a relationship with her sister for more than two decades but Samantha disagreed, having claimed she saw Meghan in 2008.

Samantha claimed, “Maybe he’s already questioning it – he has to be. Come on, he’s not 12. He was in the military. He’s got to have a sense of ‘Oh my God, everything you have said to be has been a lie’.”

She then asked, “What man would be happy or comfortable like that? And the minute he starts pulling back from her I think it can get nasty – unless there’s a really good lawyer and they have really good counsellors.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take.”

Meanwhile, in contrast to Meghan Markle’s sister’s divorce claims, during the televised interview, when Prince Harry, who now lives in LA with Meghan, was asked by Oprah if he had any regrets, he replied, “I’m really proud of us. I’m so proud of . . . I’m so proud of my wife. Like, she safely delivered Archie during a period of time which was so cruel and so mean.”

And Meghan later described their love story as having a happy ending “greater than any fairytale you’ve ever read’

She said, “I think that all of those things that I was hoping for have happened . . . and this is in some ways just the beginning for us. You know, we’ve been through a lot. It’s felt like a lifetime.”