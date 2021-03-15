Princess Eugenie shares gorgeous new photo of baby August for Mother’s Day

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank shared a gorgeous new photo of their baby son August in honour of Mother's Day.

Sunday marked Eugenie’s first Mother’s Day as a mum, having welcomed baby August with husband Jack Brooksbank in February.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank announced the birth of their son August on the 9th of February.

August is now the ninth great-grandchild of The Queen and Prince Philip and is 11th in the royal line of succession – but he’ll move down to 12th when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter is born.

The couple announced their son’s name in an Instagram post days after his birth.

They named him August Philip Hawke Brooksbank after Prince Philip and his great-great-great-great-great-grandfather, Prince Albert, who had Augustus as a middle name.

Eugenie captioned the picture of her little family, ‘We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank 💙💙💙⁣Thank you for so many wonderful messages.’

To mark her first Mother’s Day, Princess Eugenie posted a new photo of the royal baby.

August is shown lying on a blue blanket outside, surrounded by daffodils. He can be seen wearing a white jumper, sweet whale print trousers and fluffy bunny boots.

Eugenie also shared a throwback picture of her mother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, holding her as a baby.

She captioned the side-by-side images, ‘I’m so excited to be August’s mum, and as you can see I’m enjoying my first Mother’s Day. ⁣’

She continued, ‘I’m also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You’ve taught me so much. ⁣Happy Mother’s Day to all 💐’

Of course, royal fans were delighted to be shown the photos. One commenter wrote, ‘Baby August is so adorable! Happy *first* Mother’s Day to you Princess Eugenie! ❤️👶’



Another added, ‘Happy Mother’s Day to you and your mum! What a cutie little August is! 💙’

A third shared her love of August’s super cute footwear, penning, ‘Happy Mother’s Day! Those bunny slippers are so cute.’