Princess Eugenie has shared adorable new pictures of her son August to mark her husband Jack Brooksbank's birthday.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child together in February. The couple named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in tribute to Prince Philip and Prince Albert.

August is now four months old and 11th in the line of succession but will move down to 12th when Meghan and Harry’s second child is born.

The couple has delighted fans since the birth of little August with several updates on Instagram. Princess Eugenie posted pictures of her son to mark Mother’s Day and Easter, and now she has celebrated her husband’s birthday with the cutest pictures yet.

Eugenie shared three pictures of Jack holding August. The first picture shows Jack cradling August, who can be seen wearing an adorable cardigan with this name embroidered on the back. The next picture shows Jack smiling into the camera with August asleep in a baby carrier, tucked up in a fluffy coat.

Captioning the lovely images with a tribute to her husband, Eugenie wrote, ‘You are exceptional… Happy Birthday my love 😍🥳❤️.’

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot in a lavish royal wedding ceremony at Windsor’s St Georges Chapel in 2018, months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married at the same place.

Since becoming a mother, Princess Eugenie has opened up about baby August, admitting she wants him to grown up to change the world.

She also shared a glimpse at one of her ultimate baby essentials as she left the Portland Hospital, days after giving birth.