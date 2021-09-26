Meghan Markle gives sweet update on her three-month-old daughter Lilibet

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has finally given royal fans a sweet update about her daughter, Lilibet.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not released any pictures of their second child, Lilibet.

The couple welcomed their daughter into the world back in June.

This royal news comes after the Queen’s favorite game show was revealed and it proves she’s more down-to-earth than you think.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been on a whirlwind tour of New York—their first official engagements together since stepping down as senior royals and re-locating to Santa Barbara.

On Saturday the couple met with political figures Bill de Blasio and the US ambassador for the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield to discuss the pandemic, racial justice and the mental health crisis.

But what was perhaps the most telling part of their whistle-stop tour was the sweet detail Meghan revealed about their three-month old daughter Lilibet—whose name has significant meaning for the royals.

As they walked between engagements on Saturday, a reporter asked, “Meghan, how’s Lilibet?” To which she replied, “She’s beautiful.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are yet to release an official photograph of Lilibet and have instead circulated private photos of their daughter to the royal family via Whatsapp.

It’s still unclear where Prince Harry and Meghan will hold Lilibet’s christening. Although Archie was christened in a private ceremony in the UK, the couple have since moved to America and stepped back as senior royals and it could mean they break tradition with Lilibet’s christening too.

According to The Sun, royal commentator Adam Helliker revealed, “They seem to have very fixed views about the privacy of family occasions.

“I think having the christening in the UK will be putting too much pressure on them. And I think Meghan will be putting her foot down and say no we don’t want an international circus.”

Although the pair are besotted with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, it is thought they won’t have any more children for the sake of the planet and overpopulation.

In a conversation with environmentalist Dr. Jane Goodall back in 2019, Harry said he wanted “two, maximum!”

He added, “But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”