The sign Meghan Markle would break free from the royal family was made a year before she met Prince Harry.

In an unearthed interview, the Duchess of Sussex revealed how she’s learned to say ‘no’ to things.

Meghan Markle gave a huge clue that she would be prepared to break free from the royal family a year before she met Prince Harry.

The actress, who shot to fame playing Rachel in US legal drama Suits, opened up on her new outlooks on life and being comfortable in saying ‘no’ to things.

In the unearthed interview from 2015, Meghan told InStyle how she masters the art of girl-bossing – whether it be at work or for her online blog The Tig.

She said, “I think the biggest part of being a girl boss in the office, at home, or anywhere you go is just knowing your value. As you get older, you become more comfortable in your skin and comfortable in saying “no” to things.

“Rachel is an example of that on television, and as The Tig has grown as a brand, I’ve also learned that saying “no” is just as valuable as saying “yes”. It’s something that, I think, comes with age and really having a sense of your self-worth. And then you make choices based on that.”

And it looks like the Duchess of Sussex has taken that on board when it comes to the royal family, as Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior working members of the royal family last year.

But fast-forward 12 months and Harry and Meghan have built their own empire – the Archewell Foundation – a non-profit organisation that has led to them securing deals with Spotify and Netflix.

And it seems Meghan’s earlier mindset where she recognises the importance of delegating work, is being put into practice today.

At the time she advised, “Be able to delegate because there are some things that you just can’t do by yourself. I often joke on set that it takes a village to raise an actress. But building a strong team around you and being able to really communicate well with them is part of what’s going to bring you a higher level of success.”

And the biggest indicator that possibly prompted the move away from the royal family appears to be linked to her outlook on creating a work-life balance.

She said, “Take things with a grain of salt and find balance within your life. On your lunch break, leave to go and get some fresh air. You don’t need to make your life your job. I have to find that balance for myself, as well.

“Between The Tig and my time on set or at home, I have to make the time to throw in a yoga class or walk my dogs or literally just turn it all off and meditate for a minute.

She added, “I think you have to make time for yourself so that work doesn’t become the end-all be-all.”

Prince Harry and Meghan married in 2018 – just months after he proposed to her over a roast chicken dinner. You can watch the couple recall the romantic proposal in the interview clip below…

In the BBC interview, the couple also speaks at length about their relationship.