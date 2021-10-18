We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The ultimate Princess Diana heirloom Princess Charlotte is set to be given instead of Lilibet Diana has been revealed.

The royal youngster will be given her late grandmother’s Spencer tiara.

As the only daughter of the future King of England, with Prince William second in line to the throne in royal succession, the Cambridge youngster is in line to be given Princess Diana’s Spencer tiara.

According to Palace insiders, when Charlotte, six, is all grown up and her father the Duke of Cambridge is sovereign, she will have “the pick of the palace jewels” and there are two pieces in particular that have been earmarked for the youngster.

It’s understood that discussions are already in place for Charlotte to inherit the Spencer Tiara, which belongs to the family of her late grandmother Princess Diana, who tragically died in 1997 following a car crash.

You might recognise the headpiece as Princess Diana wore it to her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, as well as other special occasions including a state dinner in Brisbane, Australia, in 1983.

The tiara is currently in the possession of Princess Diana’s younger brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer who lives at the family’s Althorp House.

An insider said, “William is close with his uncle and has asked if his mother’s namesake tiara can be given to Charlotte someday,”

“William is quite aware the earl has daughters of his own, but the two have agreed that Diana’s iconic piece belongs to her first granddaughter.”

Princess Diana’s youngest son and brother of Prince William, Prince Harry has a daughter called Lilibet Diana with his wife Meghan Markle but as Lilibet wasn’t the firstborn daughter of the future king, she is unlikely to receive the tiara.

Normally royal brides are loaned a headpiece from the Queen but when Princess Diana married Charles she decided to use one of her own family heirlooms instead of something belonging to the royal family.

The Spencer Tiara dates back to the 1930s and was designed by Garrard, who used some other pieces of jewellery that the family owned – including the central heart-shaped piece which was a wedding gift to Diana’s grandmother from Lady Sarah Isabella Spencer, an aunt of 7th Earl Spencer.

A second insider told New Idea exclusively that astute little Charlotte “is aware” of the discussions and is said to be “giddy with excitement” about inheriting the “treasure”.

“Lotte knows all about her ‘Granny Diana’ – after all, Diana is one of her middle names. She’s also seen pictures of her wearing the tiara,” said the source.

“Charlotte is more than aware that she’s a princess, and she’s already got plastic tiaras and gowns to play dress-ups in. It’s very cute.”

But it’s not the only piece of tiara heading Charlotte’s way.

The Queen, 95, and Prince Charles, 72, are currently tabling the crown jewels as they sort out Her Majesty’s wishes for inheritances.

Both the monarch and her heir agree that the $18.5 million Vladimir Tiara – which was refurbished in the early 1900s with Cambridge emeralds from the Queen’s grandmother, Queen Mary – belongs with the next Cambridge princess.