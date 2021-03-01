Prince Harry says his biggest fear was ‘history repeating itself’ comparing Meghan to Princess Diana in Oprah interview trailer

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Two trailers for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey have been released.

In the clips, Prince Harry speaks about his late mother, Princess Diana, and the “unbelievably tough” time he and Meghan Markle faced as a couple in and out of royal life.

He shares that his feared outcome from the media scrutiny in the royal spotlight would be “history repeating itself”.

In the teasers for the CBS Oprah special, set to air on March 7, Harry and Meghan reference their “unbelievably tough” time in the royal spotlight and the hardship surrounding their decision to step back from royal life.

Speaking to Oprah, who lives near the couple’s new LA home, Harry also shared his “relief” at being able to speak out about the struggles and have Meghan by his side, adding that his mother, Princess Diana, faced a similar turmoil with nobody to support her.

“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side.

“Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago, because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us. But at least we have each other.”

Prince Harry, who is due to welcome a second child with Meghan this year, also shared his fears that Meghan would suffer the same heartbreaking fate as his mother.

“My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” he can be heard saying in the second clip.

Meanwhile the footage shows Oprah saying, “You said some pretty shocking things here.”

She also goes on to question Harry and Meghan over why they dubbed their battle “almost unsurvivable”, asking “sounds like there was a breaking point?”.