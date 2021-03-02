We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to delay the airing of their Oprah Winfrey interview out of respect for Prince Philip.

It’s been reported that Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview won’t be delayed even if Prince Philip’s health gets worse.

Trailers for the couple’s bombshell interview were released yesterday while Prince Philip was admitted to St Bartholomew’s hospital in London for further care.

The couple’s sit down chat with Oprah is set to be broadcast on March 7 on American network CBS – but calls have been made for it to be pushed back while Harry’s grandfather remains ill in hospital.

Prince Philip’s has been in hospital for over two weeks now, being taken to London for medical care when began “feeling unwell”.

After battling an infection for the past fortnight, Philip was moved to St Bartholomew’s in London for testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace has said.

However, it’s been claimed that the Oprah interview won’t be delayed even if Philip’s health deteriorates because they have “no loyalty” to the royals.

“CBS has sold millions of dollars worth of advertising around the interview, but bosses are aware of the delicacy of the Duke’s heath,” a TV insider told the Mirror.

“They have no loyalty to the Royal Family, although some feel as though they do to Harry and Meghan.

“For it to run if Philip’s condition worsened would be like setting off a diplomatic bomb. It would be grossly insensitive and hugely disrespectful.”

Yesterday, two teaser clips for the very dramatic looking interview were released – one of which showed Harry admitting that his biggest fear was for Meghan to suffer the same fate as his mother Diana.

Meanwhile, royal expert Russell Myers told Lorraine Kelly that Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview is a “disaster waiting to happen”.

“The history is there with these sorts of interviews – they never end well,” he said on Lorraine today.

“We’re still talking about Charles and Diana’s 25 years later. I think this is a disaster waiting to happen.”