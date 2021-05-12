We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's huge new brand partnership has been revealed to have an incredible connection to Meghan's childhood TV appearance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s huge new partnership with Procter & Gamble has an incredible link to Meghan’s childhood TV appearance

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has added another advocacy effort to their growing list of philanthropic work

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s huge new partnership with Procter & Gamble has been revealed to have an incredible link to Meghan’s childhood after she wrote to the firm, aged 11, to express her dismay at its ‘sexist’ advert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced a partnership with Procter & Gamble, after the firm that promotes household name personal and home care products ranging from detergent to Pampers nappies, shared the news via its Twitter.

The partnership comes after Harry and Meghan’s first Netflix project was revealed and Prince Harry opened up on ‘unresolved trauma’ ahead of the second sit-down Oprah Winfrey chat.

But a hidden link to a young Meghan Markle and a TV advert has resurfaced as Meghan and Harry announced the partnership on their website. A statement released by the couple read, “Archewell Foundation believes that with community, and through compassionate service to others, we can unleash systemic cultural change. In service of doing this, and building more compassionate communities, Archewell Foundation announced a multi-year global partnership today with Procter & Gamble.”

Meghan, who is pregnant with Prince Harry’s second child, has a historical link to the firm. And while the joint venture is expected to focus on gender equality, inclusive online spaces, resilience, and impact through sport. Rewind 28 years and Meghan, aged 11, had written to Procter & Gamble to complain about the sexist language used in a TV advert at the time. Her letter-writing campaign objected to a washing-up liquid commercial which included the line, “Mothers around America are fighting greasy pots and pans.”

And Meghan Markle later appeared on a Nickelodeon news programme to talk about the TV advert saying she was “furious” about it. She explained, “When they heard this, the boys in my class started saying: ‘Yeah that’s where women belong – in the kitchen’.”