Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a heartfelt message to athletes ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games – and one meaningful detail has not gone unnoticed by royal fans.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken to social media to wish Team GB good luck in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Some fans noticed a particularly important aspect to the Cambridges’ message and have followed in their royal footsteps.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have posted a special good luck message ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony on August 24. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are well-known for their love of sport, with Kate returning from self-isolation to present the trophy at this year’s Wimbledon. Whilst she, Prince William and their eldest son, Prince George, who was dubbed the “best bit” of the Euros final by fans, saw England play the next day.

The Duke and Duchess are also huge fans of the Paralympics and Olympics, which William’s aunt Princess Anne once competed in, becoming the first member of The Firm to do so. Now, having seen Olympians such as Adam Peaty and Tom Daley secure their gold medals, the world is looking forward to the start of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games schedule.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Twitter to share a powerful message – and it has a very special detail.

‘Wishing @ParalympicsGB and all the athletes from around the world the best of luck in this year’s #Paralympics,’ the Duke and Duchess’ caption declared. ‘We can’t wait to see the talent and skill displayed over the next two weeks #ImpossibleToIgnore’.

This heart-warming message of good luck comes after Team GB’s Paralympians secured 147 medals at the last Paralympics in Rio, including 64 golds, to come second on the medal table. Whilst at London’s 2012 Games, the Cambridges were amongst the crowds cheering the Team GB Paralympians.

William and Kate’s good luck message ahead of this year’s Games reflects their ongoing support for the athletes and some have also noticed how it was not only addressed to Team GB’s talented Paralympians, but their competitors too.

‘I love how you wished athletes from all around the world!’ one royal fan wrote. ‘I am sure the #Paralympics players will make their nations proud.’

Another person echoed the sentiment expressed by the royal couple, commenting, ‘Good luck to all the inspiring Paralympic athletes #Paralympics and especially those representing @ParalympicsGB #ImpossibleToIgnore’.

‘Good luck to everyone who’s competing in this year’s #ParalympicsWe’ll be watching you from around the world. #Paralympics2021 #ImpossibleToIgnore’, a third royal fan replied.

‘The Cambridges always the best cheerleaders!’ someone else wrote.

Prince William and Kate’s important message to all of the athletes set to compete at this year’s Paralympics comes just weeks after they reportedly took their kids on a gorgeous UK staycation.

With their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte still currently on their summer break from Thomas’s Battersea school, the family could well be getting to enjoy watching some of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games together over the coming weeks.