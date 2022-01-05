We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Naturally introverted Kate Middleton is said to struggle with the royal duty of mingling with world leaders and big names, making it one of the final hurdles she is facing in her journey to becoming the ultimate Queen.

‘Natural introvert’ Kate still struggles when she is faced with public speaking and meeting influential people, one of her close friends is said to have revealed.

The source close to the Duchess says she’s really starting to come into her own on her journey to becoming Queen despite her difficulties with speaking to big names.

Kate, who is gearing up to celebrate her milestone 40th birthday, has been taking on more and more responsibilities within The Firm since she married Prince William in 2011 and began to take even more of a front seat over the course of the pandemic.

Last year, she attended the Cop26 summit and hosted a very special Christmas carol concert – during which the Duchess even showed off her hidden talent of playing the piano.

Prince William and Kate have been actively ‘taking the lead’ in the royal family, to act as a bridge to younger generations. However, despite moving more into the spotlight, a close friend has told Hello! That the future Queen still struggles with one thing in particular.

They explained that she is a ‘natural introvert’ so still finds it hard when it comes to speech giving and mixing with influential people like the Bidens, who she met at the G7 summit in 2021.

The source said, “She still finds it quite challenging to mix with those sorts of players…But she’s really growing into the role.

“She’s taken her time and really done things in her own way. I think she would say herself that she wasn’t born to be a public figure. She’s a reserved person and she’s incredibly thoughtful, but she would never have sought a public role if it hadn’t been for the man that she married.”

The royal insider went on to share, ‘It’s not something that she relishes doing, at all. She’s not a put yourself out there, extroverted type of person, it’s just not who she is.

“But she knows it’s an important way for her to make a positive contribution and there are some times that you need to get out there and speak for things you believe in.”

When Her Majesty the Queen dies, Prince Charles will ascend the throne meaning that Prince William becomes first in the line of succession. This means Kate will one day be Queen Consort when William takes the throne.