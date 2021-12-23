We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cambridge shared her excitement over hosting her Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey, which she hailed as “a special place.”

In a new specially recorded message, Kate Middleton shared it was “really special to William and me.”

The service honours the remarkable efforts of individuals and organisations across the country.

Kate Middleton hosted a special Christmas Carol Concert in Westminster Abbey to honour and bring together inspirational people from all around the country.

The message was taped to open Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, a broadcast of her community carol, that will appear on ITV on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm.

Prince William and Kate tied the knot in the church where the special recording was filmed, back in April 2011, and the couple recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary.

Kate praised those who went above and beyond to help their communities during the pandemic, saying, “We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities.

“We also wanted to recognise those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible, too.”

Kate visited the Abbey the day before the event to help with preparations. In new images posted by Kensington Palace, the Duchess can be seen decorating Christmas trees donated by the Queen from Windsor Great Park and arranging wreaths supplied by the Royal Horticultural Society.

The Duchess added, “We’ve been through such a bleak time. We’ve seen so many challenges. We’ve lost our loved ones. We’ve seen our frontline workers under immense pressure. And also we’ve been more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other.”

Despite her Christmas baby joy, the Duchess delved deep and showed support for families around the country, confessing, ” I suppose through that separation, we’ve also realised how much we need each other and how acts of kindness and love can really bring us comfort and relief in times of distress.”

During the Kate Middleton Christmas Carol Concert, Kate said to those that had been invited, “Tonight, we’re going to hear so many wonderful carols. Music was so important to me during the pandemic as I think it was to so many people too. But above all it’s about celebrating the goodwill, the acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion to help people come through these difficult times.”

The Westminster Abbey Choir, Leona Lewis, Ellie Goulding, and Tom Walker performed his Christmas hit For Those Who Can’t Be Here as part of the service.

The concert also included readings from the Duke of Cambridge, British Paralympian and junior doctor Kim Daybell, actor Tom Felton, and presenter Kate Garraway, as well as a performance of To The Day, a moving piece created for the occasion by poet and writer Lemn Sissay.

The Kate Middleton Christmas Carol Concert will be aired on 24th December on ITV at 7.30pm.