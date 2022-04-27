We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie is following in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s footsteps with a major royal move this year.

Princess Eugenie has announced a huge new project and it parallels one of the Sussexes’ most high-profile ventures.

Just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Eugenie has launched a podcast and fans are already looking forward to listening.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepped back” as senior members of The Firm two years ago and settled in their new LA home the couple have delighted fans across the world with their many new ventures. Now it seems like Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie is following in the Sussexes’ independent footsteps with her latest announcement. Taking to Instagram the Queen’s granddaughter, who is twelfth in line to the throne, revealed that her charity The Anti-Slavery Collective is launching it’s own podcast, Floodlight.

The Anti-Slavery Collective was founded in 2017 by Eugenie and Julia de Boinville and aims to help eradicate modern slavery for an estimated 40 million people. And the Princess is determined to advocate for their mission through enlightening conversations.

“Join me, and my co-founder, Julia de Boinville each week as we sit down with guests from all walks of life who are helping to combat modern slavery in a variety of ways,” she declared. “From lawmakers and company leaders to famous activists, survivors and journalists, Floodlight shows you just how prominent modern slavery is and that we can all do something about it.”

Eugenie continued, “We want to thank all our guests for joining us, as well as @stakpod for making this project come to life. It is available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search Floodlight or follow the link in my bio to listen now!”

This brilliant new move from Eugenie is one that could be seen to parallel that of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Meghan’s Spotify deal was announced in 2020 and they went on to launch their Archewell Audio podcast.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s podcast is reportedly set to arrive this summer. Named Archetypes, it will see Meghan speak to historians, experts and women who’ve been typecast as she vows to investigate “labels that try to hold women back”.

Whilst different in terms of subject matter, Eugenie’s new podcast is similarly inspiring and seeks to raise awareness via thought-provoking conversations with a huge variety of guests.

And already fans have jumped into the comments to express their excitement at what the Princess’ podcast could have in store for listeners.

“Congratulations!! Look forward to these conversations!” one wrote delightedly.

Someone else agreed, responding, “I will definitely listen to see what Floodlight is doing to make a difference in the lives of victims of modern slavery.”

“Amazing! TASC are an incredible charity, the team’s commitment is very important to many people. I’m excited to listen 👏👏👏”, a third person commented admiringly.

Meanwhile another thanked Eugenie for focusing on such important subjects, writing, “Thank you for this. We hear so much about slavery in the past but people fail to realise that it is as prevalent today as it was. I will certainly have a listen”.

New episodes of Floodlight will land on a weekly basis and their first episode featuring Caroline Haughey, OBE QC as a guest has now been released.