Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly ordered a delicious hotel dinner for a date night during their Caribbean tour – and their choices are rather surprising.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have recently returned from their Caribbean tour, where they are said to have enjoyed a romantic hotel dinner.

It’s claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton ordered dishes that couldn’t have been more different.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have only recently returned from their controversial Caribbean tour. During the trip they visited Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas amid slavery reparation protests, with reports claiming William is to “ditch” a famous rule going forwards. Though the couple did spark excitement from some fans with a “spectacular” video of their time on the Belize Barrier Reef. Whilst Prince William’s rare Prince Harry comment after recreating an activity he once enjoyed in Belize was a lovely remark after “rift” rumours.

During their visit to The Bahamas, the Cambridges are understood to have stayed at the luxurious hotel, The Cove, on Atlantis Paradise Island. And it’s here that they reportedly made a romantic hotel dinner order that might just leave some fans a little surprised…

According to Hello!, a spokesperson for Atlantis has described the delicious hotel dinner dishes ordered by Prince William and Kate Middleton to enjoy during the tour.

“The Duke requested a sourdough pepperoni pizza,” they alleged. “At the same time, The Duchess opted for a traditional Bahamian spicy prawn curry, and Nobu’s Grilled Salmon with Teriyaki served on a bed of noodles.”

Whilst Kate’s date night food choice perfectly fitted with Nobu’s Japanese menu, William’s Italian pizza request is perhaps a little surprising. However, after a long trip, both might simply have had a craving for their own comforting hotel dinner options.

The Duchess of Cambridge has previously opened up about her love of spice and how William’s preference for milder levels can end up making cooking with spices a little tricky at home.

Back in 2019 when the future King and Queen Consort attended a reception at the Aga Khan Centre, Kate explained that she has to make different versions of the same meal to suit her family.

“It’s so hard cooking curry with the family though,” she reportedly said, before sharing that “the children have a portion with no spice” and commenting to William, “yours is medium”.

As well as sampling a local fish curry and salmon whilst her husband enjoyed his pizza, Duchess also showcased her adventurous side when she tried a ‘conch pistol’. This native delicacy of The Bahamas is believed to have the same effect as Viagra.

But despite Kate’s love of prawns and fish as suggested by her hotel dinner order, sadly shellfish is believed to be generally off the menu for royals on work trips. Reports have claimed over the years that they try to avoid shellfish, especially on royal tours, because of the risk of food poisoning.

Though prawns or shrimps are something that Kate could’ve eaten many times with the Queen and other members of The Firm at her Norfolk home, Sandringham. It’s thought that the royals’ Christmas Day food includes these popular crustaceans in a salad before they enjoy their full turkey dinner.