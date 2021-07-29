We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

One of Prince Harry's friendships is set to be tested as controversial trailer for The Prince is revealed.

The Duke of Sussex is played by actor Orlando Bloom who is a close friend and neighbour of the Sussexes.

One of Prince Harry’s real-life friendships is set to be put to the test after HBO Max released its full trailer for the upcoming controversial animation The Prince.

Some fans claim the royal family will ‘have a heart attack’ over the way they are depicted in the show, but the Duke of Sussex’s friendship with Orlando Bloom will face the ultimate test as he has been revealed as the actor who plays the voice-over of Prince Harry in the animation which streams on 29th July.

Both Harry and Orlando are said to have struck up a ‘bromance’ after Prince Harry opened up about his newfound friendship during a podcast with Dax Shepard. Harry said, “Two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message because he is just down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi.”

You can watch the hilarious trailer below, to see how the royals fair in the ‘Family Guy’ style animation – as Prince George (Gary Janetti) – youngest heir to the British throne – spills all the royal “tea” on Buckingham Palace’s residents and staff.

But the clip has received mixed reviews from fans. One fan wrote, ‘I must admit, this show has really good background designs.’ Another warned, ‘The royal family are going to have a heart attack when they watch this’ and a third fan added, ‘This is awesome!! Can’t wait for tomorrow.’

Orlando Bloom is named as part of the cast lineup on the trailer – taking up the part of Prince Harry – but only time will tell on whether the Duke is happy with this move.

Alam Cumming stars as George’s butler Owen, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, and Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle.

Iwan Rheon plays the role of Prince William, while Dan Stevens plays Prince Charles and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner stars as Princess Charlotte.

The whole 12 episodes are expected to be available to stream from tonight. But if Harry didn’t know that his friend was playing him, then one might not be amused!

The cartoon was previously branded ‘cruel’ and ‘unfair’ on the young Prince George. But other royals could take offence.

HBO tweeted the teaser, ‘The royal tea is piping hot. Prince George spills all about life inside Buckingham Palace in #ThePrince, streaming tomorrow on HBO Max’.

The Sussexes, who have set up home in Santa Barbara, LA, for themselves and their son Archie, two and daughter Lilibet Diana, aged one month, have bonded with their neighbour.

Aside from paparazzi warnings, they share another thing in common – they’re both have two kids – with Orlando having become a dad to Daisy Dove, 11-months, with his fiancée Katy Perry and also has a son Flynn, 10, from a previous marriage.