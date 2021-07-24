We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has reportedly signed a lucrative deal to release four books about the “lessons that have shaped him”.

The deal is thought to be worth in the region of £29million

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will release four books between them, one of which is unlikely to be published until after the Queen’s death

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir announced earlier this week is just the tip of the iceberg, as the book—due out during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year—will be one of four.

Prince Harry is said to have led negotiations that ended in a four-part deal with Penguin Random House worth in the region of £29million.

It’s not the first multi-million pound deal the couple have secured since stepping down as senior royals, as they’re already working with the likes of Netflix and Spotify.

According to the Daily Mail, an insider revealed, “He [Harry] conducted negotiations – he had a very ‘take it or leave it’ attitude.

“His starting price was $25million (£18million) and the final figure was way north of that, possibly as much as $35-40million (£25-29million).”

Handling negotiations from his Santa Barbara home, Prince Harry “shocked” publishers with his attitude, according to this source.

‘Those involved were actually very shocked by his approach, which was to look at them coldly and state his demands – $25million.”

The first memoir will be ghost-written by JH Moehringer and will be “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him”.

Harry reportedly described it “wholly truthful first-hand account” of his life.

But perhaps the most shocking part is claims that the Duke, 36, will hold off releasing the second book until his grandmother, the Queen dies.

The insider added, “Meghan will write a wellness-type book and people are unsure what the fourth will be. But what is most shocking, frankly, is Harry’s suggestion that the second book won’t be published until the Queen is no longer here.

“People [will] start asking ‘what has he got, who is he going to target?’ The very idea of this unexploded bomb, hanging about waiting for the Queen to pass, is just extraordinary and may strike many as being in very bad taste.”

This will no doubt come as a blow to palace insiders, who were hopeful that a reconciliation was on the cards following reports Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift was starting to thaw after their joint appearance at the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue.

It comes after months of turbulence and tension following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.