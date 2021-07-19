We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has 'made his intentions clear' - he and wife Meghan Markle want Lilibet Diana christened in Windsor in front of the Queen.

Prince Harry has ‘made his intentions clear’ – he and wife Meghan Markle want their daughter Lilibet Diana christened at Windsor in front of the Queen.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have made his wishes known during his trip home earlier this month for the Princess Diana memorial unveiling.

This royal news comes as Lady Louise Windsor has a sweet name for the Queen – and it’s better than grandma.

Prince Harry is said to have ‘made his intentions clear’ to the rest of the royal family that he and wife Meghan Markle want their daughter Lilibet Diana christened at Windsor in front of his grandmother the Queen.

Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child, a daughter, called Lilibet Diana, into the world on 4th June 2021. A month after celebrating the birth in LA, Prince Harry jetted over London to attend his late mother’s memorial alongside his brother Prince William.

And with many speculating on whether the child will be christened here in the UK or over in LA, the Daily Mail has reported that the Duke intends to have Lilibet christened in Windsor so his grandmother, the Queen, 95, can attend the service.

‘Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother,’ a royal source tells Eden Confidential. ‘They are happy to wait until circumstances allow.’

Harry and Meghan were previously guests at Prince Louis christening over at the Chapel Royal, St James’ Palace in 2018.

Traditionally the royal babies are baptised in the royal christening gown. It is a replica of the intricate lace and satin gown made for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter and has been used for royal infants for the last 11 years, including George, Charlotte and Louis.

Lilibet’s UK christening would be the first time Meghan would visit the UK, following her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey , as Meghan stayed at home earlier this year with their son Archie, two, when Prince Philip’s funeral took place, following his death, aged 99 as the doctor advised her not to travel. And Meghan was also unable to travel for the statue unveiling due to having recently given birth. It’s not yet known when Lilibet’s christening will be but judging by Archie’s christening in 2019, the event will be a private one, with just an official photo expected to be released of the Sussexes with their families. But that didn’t stop a gathering of well-wishers outside Windsor Castle.

It comes after Princess Eugenie was forced to cancel the christening of baby August following a Covid scare.

At Archie’s christening, which took place amid unprecedented secrecy at St Goerge’s chapel, Windsor by the Archbishop, there were just 25 guests who arrived discreetly on the day through a back entrance to the grounds.

They later shared intimate snaps from the christening on their Sussex Royal Instagram account.