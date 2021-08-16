We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry gave the most unexpected response to news pal Orlando Bloom was playing him in new The Prince animation.

Prince Harry reacted in the most unexpected way to the news his friend Orlando Bloom was playing a parody of him in new The Prince HBO Max animation.

The Duke of Sussex was told beforehand about the role and “seemed to have a sense of humour” about it, according to the show’s producer.

This royal news comes as the telling sign that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t A-list celebrities yet is revealed.

Prince Harry has the most unexpected reaction to the news that pal Orlando Bloom was going to be playing him the new Prince animation.

The Duke of Sussex, who is mocked in the controversial animated TV series is said to have taken it well, when he learned that his friend Orlando Bloom would be voicing his character in the show.

It comes after it was reported Prince Harry’s friendship would be tested as the controversial trailer for the HBO Max series was aired last month.

According to show producer, Gary Janetti, who wrote The Prince, Prine Harry “seemed to have a sense of humour” about the series, which has sparked controversy for its portrayal of members of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan quit the royal family and the UK to set up a new life for themselves in LA with their son Archie, two, and their daughter Lilibet Diana, aged two months.

Their new neighbour is actor Orlando Bloom and it’s understood that Prince Harry knew his Montecito friend would be voicing him.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Mr Janetti said, “I don’t know if Harry has said anything to Orlando about it, but I know before the show premiered, he was aware that Orlando was doing it.”

“And he seemed to have a sense of humour about it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom admitted her was wary at first about the cartoon. He told the Hollywood Reporter, “Initially, I was like, ‘Hmm, how do I feel about this,’ because I’m a British boy who’s very proud of my roots.

“I understand how the Royal Family is loved by some and loathed by others, and I’ve always understood it as part of my heritage and background.”

But he revealed it was his wife Katy Perry who convinced him to accept the project after she described it as “genius”.

He added, “This guy is so nice, and I think he’s got a great sense of humour.

“I hope he maintains that through this because they’re sort of on a pedestal.

“We’re showing real adoration to them in one form or another.

“I try to justify it, because quite frankly, if I’m honest, it’s not like me to poke fun at anyone but it is done with affection.”

You can watch a clip of Orlando Bloom voicing Prince Harry below…

The series is focused on Prince George, eight, but some have criticised its humour, especially when the subject is a child.

Mr Janetti, who previously worked on Family Guy and Will & Grace, voices Prince George.

While actress Condola Rashad voices the Duchess of Sussex.