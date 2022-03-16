We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles left his wife in hoots of laughter after he failed to pull the perfect pint of Guinness during their latest royal engagement.

During a special visit to the Irish Cultural Centre ahead of St Patrick’s Day, Prince Charles’ failure to pull the perfect pint of Guinness left Camilla in stitches.

The couple, who both tested positive for Covid in February, paid a visit to the centre in London, where the future King was shown how to pull a pint of Guinness.

Unfortunately, Prince Charles couldn’t quite get the hang of it. On the first attempt he needed assistance when tipping the pint, and the second he had to top up after only filling it halfway.

He raised his glass, giving a ‘cheers’ to Camilla and the media crew before taking a sip. He took the drink, however, without waiting the all-important few seconds for the foam to settle, ending up with it all over his nose.

This sight gave his wife, who is set to become Queen Consort, the giggles, as she told him the foam was now on his nose. Charles laughed before quickly dabbing it away.

This is one of the many royal engagements fans have been treated to recently. With several members of The Firm reuniting for the Commonwealth service, with Kate showing her close bond with Camilla with an ‘act of inconvenience.’

Unfortunately Her Majesty, the Queen was unable to attend due to her health concerns. The Queen tested positive for Covid-19 and suffered mild symptoms and has since been looking frail and has been warned to “pace herself”.

Camilla has also been suffering much like the Queen, after her bout with Covid-19, with reports that she’s unable to “shake” some of the symptoms.