We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike stepped out together for a sweet day out together at the Cheltenham races yesterday.

Mike and Zara Tindall, who recently celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary, shared some rare yet subtle PDA moments together at the Cheltenham races this week.

The couple, who welcomed their son Lucas last year, got dressed up for the special event, which the Queen did not attend.

Zara wore a belted, burgundy dress with panels of velvet, with a matching hat. Rugby star Mike opted for a tweed blazer and a flat cap.

Throughout the day they were pictured holding hands, walking arm in arm, and posing for formal pictures together.

The former England rugby star also took to Instagram to mark the day and share a series of snaps of him and his wife.

Mike, who revealed The Firm actually has a Whatsapp group, posted a series of pictures to his feed, that included several sweet selfies with Zara.

The fourth picture saw the pair embracing and smiling at the camera, prompting fans to remark on the couple. One fan commented, “Love the pictures of you and Zara ❤️ Zara is beautiful ❤️”

Another wrote, “Fabulous pic of a great couple 😍.”

And a third added, “Such a lovely couple always.”

Body language expert Darren Stanton also noticed that the couple looked “so at home” in each other’s presence.

“You’ll notice in photographs of Zara and her husband Mike Tindall together that both have their bodies at right angles, turned in towards each other. This demonstrates that the couple are unconsciously matching and mirroring each other’s body posture. Signifying a deep trust and connection between them,” he shared on behalf of Betfair casino.

Stanton also added, “Another sweet moment shows Zara leaning into Mike’s shoulder while linking her arm in his. This again signifies emotional happiness and is a testament to how at home they are with each other.”

Mike and Zara celebrated a huge milestone in July 2021, their 10th wedding anniversary, just four months after her cousin, Prince William, and Kate celebrated their own. They have also been delighting royal fans throughout the year with updates on baby Lucas, who Zara gave birth to on the bathroom floor!