We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles’ ‘fury’ over Duchess Camilla’s response to his ‘relentless’ royal engagement routine before they were married is revealed in new book.

Prince Charles was ‘furious’ with Duchess Camilla’s reaction to his pre-royal engagement routine that was ‘relentless’, claims royal expert.

The Prince of Wales expected Camilla to be ready at his own ‘regimented pace’ and provided a brief.

This royal news comes as Duchess Camilla reins in Prince Charles’ ‘ridiculous demands’ before he becomes King.

Prince Charles’ ‘fury’ towards Duchess Camilla after she responded to his ‘relentless’ royal engagement routine has been exposed in a new book.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are senior working members of the Royal Family and with this role, they take part in a series of royal engagements throughout the year. But with Prince Charles being second in line to the throne in royal succession with Camilla taking Queen Consort, they are going on tour to Canada in May to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

But even before Charles and Camilla were married, Charles had a routine that Camilla found “relentless” and her reactions to it only infuriated Prince Charles, it’s been claimed.

Video of the Week

Royal author Tina Brown addresses the claims in her new book The Palace Papers, “For a while, she had thought that there was an upside to not being Charles’s wife.

“She had always hated flying, speaking in public, dressing up and getting press attention. She had never had a calendar filled with things she didn’t want to do, which essentially defines the royal way of life. The Prince’s routine was relentless.

“He never ate lunch, and breakfasted on the same birdseed and peeled fruit every morning.”

And detailing Prince Charles’ ‘fury’ over Duchess Camilla, Ms Brown referenced Camilla’s friend who claimed his “regimental” routine made Camilla have empathy for Princess Diana.

Ms Brown explained, “Punctuality had never been Camilla’s strong suit, but Charles expected her to be ready for engagements at his own regimented pace.

“When she asked where they were going, he would snap: ‘Haven’t you read the brief?’

“One of her friends at that time told me that she had even started to feel some empathy with Diana’s manifold discontents.”

And this year Prince Charles is expected to have more than his wife’s punctuality to worry about this year when Prince Harry’s memoir is set to be published and its claimed, he will ‘go after’ Charles and Camilla as he lifts the lid on his childhood.