Zara Tindall reportedly helped her “closest cousins” Prince William and Prince Harry in a very special way after the death of Princess Diana.

Zara Tindall is said to have been an “enormous help” to Prince William and Prince Harry after their mother passed away.

It’s claimed Princess Anne’s daughter helped “take the pressure” off the brothers.

Zara Tindall was supposedly a great comfort to her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry after their mother Princess Diana’s death. Zara is currently 20th in the royal line of succession and as the Queen’s granddaughter, she has long been a prominent member of The Firm. Alongside her mother Princess Anne, Zara is often considered to be one of the most down-to-earth royals.

And it was during a documentary about the mother and daughter’s relationship that Zara’s very special gesture to William and Harry was revealed.

As reported by Express.co.uk, Royal biographer Brian Hoey told the Channel 5 documentary Zara and Anne: Like Mother, Like Daughter that Zara’s relationship with the brothers is incredibly close.

“William and Harry are the closest cousins that Zara has got within the Royal Family,” he claimed. “They lost their mother at that comparatively early age back in 1997. Zara seemed to grow even closer to them.”

Brian went on to share an insightful moment from the cousins’ past that showcased Zara’s deep love for William and Harry as she supported them at this difficult time.

“Not long after Diana died, the Prince of Wales decided they should all go on a skiing holiday. Zara tried to sort of cheer them both up and throw snowballs and they’d have a wrestle in the snow,” he stated.

“She was a huge help, an enormous help to those two and William in particular I think, has always had a huge affection for Zara.”

The royal biographer’s sentiments were echoed by royal commentator Victoria Arbiter, who expressed her belief that Zara’s “positive energy” helped during the more pressured moments.

“She was there to take the focus off them, take the pressure off,” she alleged. “They used to hate those photocalls but with Zara, everything is more fun because she’s so gregarious, she’s great to have around because of her positive energy and zest for life.”

The Royal Family have often gone on skiing trips over the years and William and Harry regularly enjoyed time on the slopes with Diana in their childhood.

Zara’s supportive presence as the brothers grieved their mother’s loss is a heartfelt reflection of the cousins’ close bond, which is understood to have endured to this day.

When Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their first child, Prince George, back in 2013, Zara was made godmother to the future king. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Zara gave birth to her and Mike Tindall’s third child, a little boy named Lucas Philip Tindall.

She will likely be looking forward to introducing her godson to baby Lucas in the future.