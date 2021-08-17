We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has shared a special photo of the Clarence House garden and it showcases his wonderful bond with a remarkable royal relative.

The Prince of Wales posted a sweet snap of the Clarence House Gardens ahead of the residence opening to the public again.

The design has a very special meaning behind it as it pays tribute to his love for his grandmother.

Prince Charles has given fans a wonderful insight into his love for an important member of The Firm as he posted a new behind-the-scenes snap. He and Duchess Camilla are reportedly in Scotland visiting the Queen during her first Balmoral trip since husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, passed away. At this challenging time, she will no doubt be enjoying spending quiet time with family and it’s thought she’s also invited some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to stay.

And whilst the future king is away from Clarence House, it’s official Twitter account has shared a very special snap of the garden ahead of the residence opening to visitors again in 2022.

Vibrant with purple lavender and immaculate hedges, the already beautiful sight is made all the more significant given the meaning behind the design.

‘This week we will be taking a look at the Clarence House garden’, the caption began, before going on to reveal the incredible meaning behind the show-stopping design.

It continued, ‘On arriving at Clarence House, visitors are welcomed by the gardens, designed by The Prince of Wales in memory of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.’

The Queen Mother passed away in 2002 aged 101 and spent almost 50 years at Clarence House. She and Charles are understood to have been incredibly close, with the Queen Mother reportedly writing to Her Majesty to suggest he went to school nearby, instead of attending Gordonstoun in Scotland, which he later did.

The Prince of Wales added this formal area to the Clarence House gardens between 2004-2005, following the Queen Mother’s death. All of the planting was done to his own design and was carried out by members of The Prince’s School of Traditional Arts.

Prince Charles’ photo could be seen as a wonderful reflection his close bond with his grandmother. His decision to honor her in such a way, at the residence that brought them both so much joy is certainly heart-warming.

And it seems to have gone down well with royal fans, who were quick to express their delight at the tranquil garden created in the Queen Mother’s memory.

‘Beautiful, looks so peaceful,’ one person commented.

Whilst another who had previously seen the garden’s beauty in person replied, ‘Having been to the gardens I love these photographs which jog my memory’.

‘Not only does it look lovely, I’m sure it smells divine with all that lavender!’ a fellow fan declared.