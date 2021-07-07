We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has taken to social media to share a surprising video as he made a “spine tingling” gesture that has given royal fans “goosebumps”.

Prince Charles has left royal fans with “goosebumps” today after he shared an astonishing new video. The Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the throne, showed his patriotic side as England’s football team prepares to take on Denmark in tonight’s Euros 2020 semi-final. Charles’ eldest son, Prince William, is President of the FA and recently attended England’s match against Germany, accompanied by Kate Middleton and their son Prince George.

And whilst royal fans are always delighted to see members of The Firm, it was little George who really stole the show, with people desperate for him to be given a special new job. Though Kate is isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, William is expected to attend tonight’s game and cheer England on.

Now Charles has shown his support for the team, as he and Duchess Camilla shared a new video on the Clarence House Twitter account.

In it, the royal guards can be seen, dressed in their iconic red and black uniforms, as they play England’s beloved football anthem, Three Lions.

‘Best of luck to the #ThreeLions in your semi-final Euros match tonight! @England – From The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall #ItsComingHome’ the caption declared.

Named after the three lion emblem of England’s football team, the song by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and rock band, The Lightning Seeds, was originally released in 1996.

The royal guard’s rousing rendition of the popular tune has certainly got fans in the spirit ahead of tonight’s match, as they were quick to respond to Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s good luck video.

‘OMG… Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla getting behind #england and that piece of music just made my day’, one person wrote.

‘Goosebumps!’ someone else commented, whilst another echoed this, writing, ‘Absolutely spine tingling!’

Another fan even suggested that the band be given a chance to inspire the team in person, replying, ‘How amazing, and patriotic, would this be if the Guards played this at #Wembley tonight?! Go on Euros2020’.

Whilst we might not get to see the royal guards repeat this brilliant performance tonight, Prince Charles’ gesture has certainly got fans hoping for victory!